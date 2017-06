ಗೋಹತ್ಯೆ ನಿಷೇಧ ಕುರಿತು ಸುಪ್ರೀಂನಲ್ಲಿಂದು ವಿಚಾರಣೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 15, 2017

The Supreme court of India on June 15th, Thursday will hear a petition challenging the Centre's notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, a move that received flak since its announcement. The petition was filed by a Hyderabad-based lawyer, Fahim Qureshi, stating that the order was discriminatory and unconstitutional, as it prevented cattle traders from earning their livelihood.