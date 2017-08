ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಕಳವಿನ ಮಜವಾದ ಕೇಸು, ಕಳ್ಳರು ಕದ್ದಿದ್ದು 5, 10 ರ ಕಾಸು

New Delhi

Srinivasa Mata



A group of very picky thieves robbed a Delhi bank of Rs. 2.3 lakh - but only in coins. The three robbers broke into Syndicate Bank in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area and left two hours later with Rs. 2.3 lakh in Rs. 5, Rs. 10 coins in 46 polythene bags. Here is the reason why?