ರಾಹುಲ್ ಪರ ರಮ್ಯಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್: ಅಣಕಿಸಿದ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

What were the goonda's of RaGa doing ? Was helping them to attack RaGa?

Cong MP Mistry: It was a preplanned attack on Rahul Gandhi BJP was behind it that's why till now they are not registering FIR

. @vijayrupanibjp Is @BJYM responsible for the attack on Rahul Gandhi ji? Why are the police not revealing their names? pic.twitter.com/lblnkvs0Ls

English summary

Is BJYM responsible for the attack on Rahul Gandhi ji? Why are the police not revealing their names? Congress social media head and well known Kannada actress Ramya tweeted. She was blaming BJP and it's supporter for attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat on August 4th.