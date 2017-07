ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಯಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Ram Nath Kovind will take oath as the 14th President of India today. He will be sworn in by Chief Justice of India, J S Khehar at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday. The President of India will take oath in the presence of the Chief Justice of India.