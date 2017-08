ಗುಜರಾತ್-ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪೀಡಿದ ಪ್ರದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಲಿರುವ ರಾಗಾ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting flood-affected areas of Dhanera in Gujarat and Jalore in Rajasthan on August 4. In Rajasthan, after stopping first spell of monsoon rain, rescue and relief operations have been expedited in flooded districts including Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Barmer.