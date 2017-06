ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಇತರೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಬಾಂಧವರಿಗೆ ಇಫ್ತಾರ್ ಕೂಟ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

UP Governor Ram Naik holds #iftar in Lucknow #Ramazan pic.twitter.com/9DVMiMUY3x

Bihar: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav & CM Nitish Kumar at RJD's iftaar party held in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Bv9kipUDLY

English summary

President Pranab Mukherjee hosts an Iftar party at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. And UP Governor Ram Naik, RJD holds iftaar.