ಜಾತೀಯತೆಯನ್ನು ಮೂಟೆಕಟ್ಟಿ ಪಾತಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೂತುಹಾಕಬೇಕು: ಮೀರಾ ಕುಮಾರ್

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 15:38 [IST]

"I want the bundle of casteism should be dumped," UPA's presidential candidate Meira Kumar told in a press conference at Delhi, today. June 27th. It is her first Press meet after announcing as presidential candidate. She will start her campiagn from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram for presidential poll which will be scheduled on July 27th.