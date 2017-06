ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಮುಗಿಯದ ವಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಗೊಂದಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Gaps have widened in the opposition as the date of the elections for the next President of India get closer. The NDA's Ram Nath Kovind is heading for a comfortable victory as several opposition leaders have indicated that they would back with. With the Shiv Sena too coming on board and backing the BJP candidate, it appears as though the ruling party will successfully install its candidate at Rasina Hill.