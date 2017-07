ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಏನಂತಾರೆ?

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Judging the experience and to save democracy-secularism caste your for Smt. Meira Kumar ji in the Presidential Election #MeiraKumar pic.twitter.com/LCQnBVc1EB

Sometimes you know the results in advance but you watch the fight anyway. #FedererVsCilic #PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/CWBpVyxKRX

Sadly #PresidentialElection2017 known as contest between dalits than clash of ideologies! #RamNathKovind #MeiraKumar #PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/WRZbUsFdNO

English summary

2017 President of India election taking place today (July 17th). NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind and UPA candidate Meira Kumar will fight today for President seat. Here is what twitteraties say about them.