ಪ್ರಣಬ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿಯವರಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಭಾವುಕರಾಗಿ ಬರೆದ ಪತ್ರ

On my last day in office as the President, I received a letter from PM @narendramodi that touched my heart! Sharing with you all. pic.twitter.com/cAuFnWkbYn

English summary

In a letter, written by Prime Minister Modi to former president of india Pranab Mukherjee, Modi writes, Pranab as a "father figure" and a "mentor" for him. Both Modi and Mukherjee have shared the letter in their twitter account and mukherjee told, the letter has touched his heart.