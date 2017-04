"Selfie With Daughter ತೆಗೆದು ಕಳಿಸಿ ಧೈರ್ಯ ತುಂಬಿ"

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#SelfieWithDaughter full support to campaign by PM @narendramodi Sharing selfies taken over yrs #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/WtFRRxGyQq

. #SelfieWithDaughter becomes No. 1 Twitter trend in India & listed in worldwide trend. A Sarpanch Initiative promoted by @narendramodi ji

Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2015, 17:00 [IST]

English summary

"I urge all of you, share a 'Selfie With Daughter'. Also share a tagline that will encourage 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' andolan", Modi said in his Mann ki Baat. The hashtag #SelfieWithDaughter started trending worldwide today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to post their photos.