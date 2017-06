ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗಾಗಿ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ಕಂದ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

English summary

Four-month-old infant, Rohaan, who was slated to come to India for medical treatment banking on the assurance by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, arrived in Noida on Monday evening, and will undergo treatment at Jaypee Hospital in the national capital. Rohaan, who has a hole in his heart, was referred to the multi-speciality hospital for treatment. However, in the backdrop of cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, his parents were unable to get medical visa for their child's treatment in India