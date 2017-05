ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ, ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಅಲ್ಲ, ಉಷಾಪತಿ ಆಗಿರೋದ್ರಲ್ಲೇ ಖುಷಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 18:43 [IST]

"I neither want to become Rashtrapati (president), nor do I want to become uprashtrapati (vice president). I am happy being Usha's pati (wife Usha's husband)," Central minister M Venkaiah Naidu quipped when questioned by reporters about rumor about him.