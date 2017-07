ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಎನ್ ಡಿಎ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಹೆಸರು ಮುಂದಿನ ವಾರ ಅಂತಿಮ

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The BJP will finalise its candidate for the next Vice President of India in the next two days. The party has however shown no urgency in announcing the candidate and says that it will win the VP poll hands down. The opposition has already nominated Gopal Krishna Gandhi as its VP candidate. The polls will be held in August.