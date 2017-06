ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ವಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳತ್ತಲೂ ಬಲೆಬೀಸುತ್ತಿದೆಯಾ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

On Friday, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders Rajnath SIngh and Venkaiah Naidu will meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss a candidate to be elected as the next President of India. The Left parties which were part of the opposition meet on Friday however warned the Congress that the BJP is trying to set a trap. Left parties felt that the meeting with the BJP should not take place as it was a trap being set by the ruling party.