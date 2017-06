ನಾನು ಸಾಯೋಕೂ ಸಿದ್ಧ, ಆದ್ರೆ ಮೋಹನ್ ಭಾಗವತ್ ಗೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡಲಾರೆ: ಲಾಲೂ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 7:12 [IST]

English summary

Will perish, but won't support the candidature of Mohan Bhagwat as the next President of India is what RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had to say. The statement comes in the wake of hectic discussions on choosing a candidate as the next President of India.