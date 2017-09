ಜನಸಂಖ್ಯಾ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊಸ ಗರ್ಭನಿರೋಧಕ ಪರಿಚಯ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India has launched two new contraceptives, injectable contraceptive Medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA) named as ‘Antara’ and a contraceptive pill, ‘Chhaya’, in the public health system to expand the basket of contraceptive choices to address the unmet contraceptive needs of couples.