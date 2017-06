ನೇತಾಜಿ ಸಾವಿನ ನಿಗೂಢತೆಗೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ಅಂತ್ಯ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 11:00 [IST]

The debate on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is back after an RTI reply by the government stated that the leader had died in 1945 in a plane crash at Taiwan. However Union the Home Ministry says that it was willing to examine new facts in future while also adding that the RTI reply was based on the conclusion arrived at by the the UPA government in 2006.