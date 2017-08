ಇಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ದಿನ: ಧ್ಯಾನ್ ಚಂದ್ ಗೆ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

On #NationalSportsDay ,salute to Major #DhyanChand for his sportsman spirit. May #Sports & sportsmanship continue to shine in #India . pic.twitter.com/xGZZJi6koa

Tributes to the greatest hockey player of all times,Maj. Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. #NationalSportsDay ,an apt day for the legend pic.twitter.com/eO2Czs1P7O

Major Dhyan Chand will always be remembered as a legendary sportsperson who won India many awards and accolades. #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/d23sxrVE0U

I pay tributes to the exemplary Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary sporting skills did wonders for Indian hockey.

English summary

India is celebrating National sports day on Aug 29th. Birthday of legendry hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is celebrated as Indian national sports day to remember his contribution to Indian Hockey field. Twitterians including prime minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to Dhyan Chand on his birthday.