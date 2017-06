ಜೂನ್ 30ರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಸಂಸತ್ ಸೆಂಟ್ರಲ್ ಹಾಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿಗೆ ಚಾಲನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 12:54 [IST]

English summary

A special event is likely to be held at the historic Central Hall of Parliament on June 30 to mark the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax. The midnight function to launch the GST will be held between 11 PM and 12.10 AM on June 30 effectively ushering in India's new tax regime on July 1.