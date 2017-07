ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾಯಾವತಿ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಕೆ

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BSP supremo Mayawati resigned from Rajya Sabha as MP hours after she threatened to quit for restricting her impromptu speech on anti-Dalit violence in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.