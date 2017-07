ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ ತಪಾಸಣೆಯಿಂದ 8 ವರ್ಷ ರಿಯಾಯ್ತಿ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಲಾಲೂ ದಂಪತಿ

New Delhi

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Only 30 categories of top VVIPs — ranging from the President to SPG protectees — are exempt from security checks at Indian airports. But for eight long years till last Friday, Lalu Yadav and wife Rabri Devi were 'wrongly' spared pre-embarkation security checks (PESC) at Patna Airport.