15ನೇ ಅಟಾರ್ನಿ ಜನರಲ್‌ ಆಗಿ ಕೆಕೆ ವೇಣುಗೋಪಾಲ್‌ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

KK Venugopal takes over as the next Attorney General of India pic.twitter.com/CKU9En8rym

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 13:50 [IST]

English summary

Senior lawyer in the Supreme Court of India and constitutional expert KK Venugopal on Monday formally took over as 15th Attorney General, replacing Mukul Rohatgi.