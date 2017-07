ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಇರಾಕ್ ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Iraq Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim al-Jaafari, who is on a five day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on July 24th, Monday.Dr. Ibrahim will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan to hold discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations between both the countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.