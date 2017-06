ಭಾರತದ ಮುಂದಿನ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಮುರಳೀ ಮನೋಹರ ಜೋಷಿ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

The name of Murli Manohar Joshi has cropped up with the RSS pushing for his candidature to be the next President of India. The Presidential elections will be held on July 25. The name of Joshi was proposed by the top RSS leadership during a meeting with senior BJP leaders at New Delhi recently.