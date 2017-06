ಇದು ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಕಣ್ರೀ, ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಆರೋಪಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾರತದ ತಿರುಗೇಟು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

English summary

India on Monday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s allegation that it had joined the Paris climate agreement for a large financial incentive. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj described the allegation as “unreal” and said India did not join the agreement for “financial greed.”