ಭಾರತ ಅಸಹಿಷ್ಣು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ: ನಿರ್ಗಮಿಸುವ ಮುನ್ನ ಅನ್ಸಾರಿ ವಿವಾದಾತ್ಮಕ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ!

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

India is becoming an intolerant society and there has been a breakdown of Indian values, outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari said. “Breakdown of Indian values, breakdown of the ability of the authorities at different levels in different places to be able to enforce what should be normal law enforcing work and overall the very fact that the Indianness of any citizen is being questioned is a disturbing thought,” he said in an interview to a television channel.