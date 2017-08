ಅನ್ಸಾರಿಯಿಂದ ಅಸಹಿಷ್ಣುತೆಯ ಭಜನೆ: ತರಾಟೆಗೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

This insecurity will grip more as number of terrorists killed by our security forces will increase. #HamidAnsari #Terrorists @tathagata2 pic.twitter.com/itZFIrUC3H

Statement of #HamidAnsari that Muslims feel insecure in India is highly condemnable. These kind of statements create communal problems.

#HamidAnsari might be bashed for Yoga day and National Anthem issues but his wife had been a real support on #tripletalaq Best wishes both! pic.twitter.com/34IMLAYXUv

Showing his true Jihadi colours. It's in their DNA.. #HamidAnsari

#HamidAnsari A Man who doesn't respect his nation while this nation gave him the highest honour of being a VP worst VP we ever had... pic.twitter.com/ZzHgK0bVKs



India is an intolerance country, many people feel insecurity here, vice president of India, Hamid Ansari told in an interview. His statement becomes a controversy now. Twitterians show their anger towards his statement.