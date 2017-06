ತಿಹಾರ್ ಜೈಲಿನ ಕುರಿತು ದೂರುನೀಡಿದ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕ ಯಾಸಿನ್ ಭಟ್ಕಳ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Yasin Bhatkal who was sentenced to death for killing scores of innocent people is hungry. He says that he is not getting enough food at the Tihar Jail in Delhi where he is currently lodged. A Delhi court has sought a response from the jail authorities on the plea filed by the boss of the Indian Mujahideen.