ಖಾಸಗಿತನ ಮೂಲಭೂತ ಹಕ್ಕು ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ತೀರ್ಪು: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಏನಂತಾರೆ?

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

A setback to those who wanted to snatch our right to privacy and invade our wardrobe, bedroom, kitchen, phone. Thank you, SC #RightToPrivacy

#RightToPrivacy is a big blow to central government. Thank judiciary always come as last resort to WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA

All those who worked hard to defend our #RightToPrivacy deserve huge thanks from all those citizens of India who care for their privacy.

Let's celebrate the one more Independence Day 🇮🇳 #RightToPrivacy is a fundamental right.. We are citizens not slaves!

English summary

Most of the Indian citizens welcomed Supreme court of India's historical verdict, in which it quoted right to privacy is a fundamental right. Here are some twitter statements on right to privacy