ಒಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ, ಒಂದು ತೆರಿಗೆ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲೂ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ಜಪ

We are not against #GST , But has the Govt prepared for GST? Have they helped small businessmen comply with GST?: @AnandSharmaINC #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/7HohvchGHK

GST showcases the power of Team India, It shows how the Centre and states come together to do good for the poor. pic.twitter.com/LayRxP3nP6

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 11:19 [IST]

English summary

'GST showcases the power of Team India, It shows how the Centre and states come together to do good for the poor', Prime minister Narendra Modi told on goods and service tax(GST) in his twitter statement. Here are few more twitter statements by celebrities.