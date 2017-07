ಗೋ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರ, ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟ ಸಂದೇಶ ರವಾನಿಸಿದ ಮೋದಿ

New Delhi

Ramesh B

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning to cow vigilante groups on the eve of the monsoon session of Parliament, saying no one can take law and order into their own hands.