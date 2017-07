ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿಯಿಂದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಹಿತ, ಶ್ರೀಸಾಮಾನ್ಯನಿಗೆ ಹೊಡೆತ!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

The school bag just got heavier thanks to #GST pic.twitter.com/7ExIXdSTUn

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 16:46 [IST]

English summary

Goods and Service tax is good for government and bad for common men, Congress leader Kapil Sibal told to media in New Delhi. It is an indirect taunt to prime minister Narendra Modi's remark, who termed GST as Good and Simple Tax