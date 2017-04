ಇನ್ಮೇಲೆ, ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರೂ ವಿಐಪಿಯೇ..!

ಗೂಟದ ಕಾರಿಗೆ ಗುಡ್ ಬೈ ಹೇಳಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಕ್ರಮದಿಂದ ವಿಐಪಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ನಿರ್ಮೂಲನೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಾ..? ಹಾಗೊಂದು ಚರ್ಚೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

#EveryoneVIPinNewIndia another significant way to this government has show that they are proud servant of people of India

Narendra Modi government ends lal batti culture that was often misused by various people as a show of power #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia

While kejriwal kept blabbering about being an Aam Aadmi, PM has actually walked the talk & abolished Red Beacons #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia

Thanks @narendramodi ji for ending the VVIP culture. Now a common man is also a VIP. #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia

If Mallya thought being a VIP helps, he made a mistake. This is not Congress. This is Modi. No VIP culture any more #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia

Fully support the #ModiGovt 's decision to abolish Lal Batti. As a true believer of #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia never used Lal Batti as a minister

After historic step by central cabinet of banning red beacons so many people are praising the move of government. This is a great step to eradicate VIP culture in India, so many peole told.