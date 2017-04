Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 12:13 [IST]

English summary

Officials of the enforcement directorate raided Robert Vadra's aide Mahesh Nagar on Wednesday. The raids are said to be in connection with the Bikaner land scam case. Mahesh Nagar, a close aide and associate of Robert Vadra is accused of selling the land in dispute.