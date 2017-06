ವಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಬಿ.ಆರ್.ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಮೊಮ್ಮಗ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The ruling BJP on Monday said that Ram Nath Kovind will be their candidate for the next President of India. The opposition has clearly said that he will not be a consensus candidate. This would mean an election would be held on July 17 as the opposition gets ready to field its own candidate. Many in the opposition are in a fix as the BJP announced a Dalit candidate. The opposition is now considering the names of Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar and former speaker Meira Kumar.