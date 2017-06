ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ: ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಗೆ ಲಾಭಕ್ಕಿಂತ ನಷ್ಟವೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚು, ಯಾಕೆ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 15:24 [IST]

English summary

The central government of India's decision to impose 12% tax under GST (Goods and Service) bill on sanitary napkins which are essential for the women during menstruation becomes subject to debate now. All women opposing the decision. The new tax system will be applicable from July 1st.