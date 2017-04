24X7 ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಪೂರೈಕೆಗೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಅನುದಾನ ಸಿಗುತ್ತದೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Twenty-five states and one Union Territory have signed MoUs with the Central government to participate in the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana. All electricity distribution companies of India are covered under the UDAY's fold. State bonds worth Rs. 2.09 lakh crore; and DISCOM Bonds worth Rs 0.24 lakh crore have been issued.