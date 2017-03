ದೇಶ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಘೋಷಣೆ, ಕನ್ಹಯ್ಯಗೆ ಕ್ಲೀನ್ ಚಿಟ್ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ

ದೇಶ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಘೋಷಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕೂಗಿದ ಆರೋಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಎನ್ಯೂ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಕನ್ಹಯ್ಯ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಗೆ ಕ್ಲೀನ್ ಚಿಟ್ ಸಿಗುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇದೆ.

Kanaihya Kumar is likely to get a clean chit in the sedition case which was filed against him by the Delhi police. A case was filed against Kumar after it was alleged that he had raised anti-India slogans during at an event in JNU to mark the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was sentenced to death in the Parliament attack case.