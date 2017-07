ಸಿಜೆಐ ಖೆಹರ್ ಕೆಲವೇ ಸೆಕೆಂಡ್ ಗಳ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಯಾಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ!

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar will be deemed the President of India for a few seconds today. The CJI who will administer the oath to Ram Nath Kovind will be deemed the President of India for a few seconds when the chair is being exchanged with outgoing President, Pranab Mukherjee.