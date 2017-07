'500, 1000 ರುಪಾಯಿ ಹಳೇ ನೋಟುಗಳ ಬದಲಾವಣೆಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಕ್ಕಾಗಲ್ಲ'

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

New Delhi, July 17: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday it cannot give more time to deposit old currency notes, refusing any breather to those who could not deposit old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes by the December 30, 2016 deadline.