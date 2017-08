ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಆಲ್ ಖೈದಾದ ಮೋಸ್ಟ್ ವಾಂಟೆಡ್ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕನ ಬಂಧನ

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

A terrorist linked to the al-Qaeda has been arrested by the Delhi police. The police say that he was trying to escape to Nepal when he was arrested. The police has received intelligence regarding the terrorist. A team was immediately formed to nab the operative who is allegedly linked to the al-Qaeda.