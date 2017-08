ಕ್ವಿಟ್ ಇಂಡಿಯದಿಂದ ನ್ಯೂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಕಲ್ಪ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Pledging to build a New India by 2022 is our Sankalp.If we put our body,mind,heart,soul towards it,we will attain the Siddhi of a New India

From Quit India to marching twd a 'New India', our Nation has come a long way-It is our turn to build a 'New India' through #SankalpSeSiddhi pic.twitter.com/vLl68Al1yN

Let us work shoulder to shoulder to create the India that our freedom fighters would be proud of. #SankalpSeSiddhi https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf

English summary

"Let us work shoulder to shoulder to create the India that our freedom fighters would be proud of" prime minister Narendra Modi requested people of India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement(1947). Many leaders resolve to new India befor 2022 under #SankalpSeSiddhi hashtag.