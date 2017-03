ನಂಜನಗೂಡು, ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆ ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಏಕಿಷ್ಟು ಮಹತ್ವ?!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, March 18, 2017, 9:54 [IST]

English summary

It is called as the mother of all by-polls. With hardly an year remaining for the Karnataka assembly elections, both the BJP and Congress would go at each other to bag the Nanjangud and Gundlupet assembly constituencies. On April 9 both these constituencies would go to poll.