'ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿಯನ್ನು ಸಿಎಂ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ದೇವೇಗೌಡರಲ್ಲ, ನಾವು'

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 9:31 [IST]

English summary

We made Kumaraswamy chief minister, not Devegowda, said by JDS rebellion leader N.Cheluvarayaswamy in Srirangapatna. He spoke in supporters meeting. He has to decide about his next election contest independently or from Congress.