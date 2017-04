ರಸ್ತೆ ಪಕ್ಕ ಟೀ ಕುಡಿಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದವರ ಪ್ರಾಣ ತೆಗೆದ ಮರ

ಹುಣಸೂರು ಪಟ್ಟಣದ ಕೊಯಮತ್ತೂರು ಕಾಲೋನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಟ್ಟೆ ವ್ಯಾಪಾರದ ನಡುವೆ ಟೀ ಕುಡಿಯಲು ನಿಂತಾಗ ಘಟನೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 17:43 [IST]

English summary

Two cloth merchants died on spot when a Pipale tree fell on them while they were having tea together at a road side tea shop on Tuesday (11th April, 2017). The incident happend in Azad Nagar of Hunasur.