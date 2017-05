ಮೈಸೂರು ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟದ ರೂವಾರಿ ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ವೇರ್ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 15:23 [IST]

English summary

Chargesheet details of Mysuru court complex blast case as follows: The NIA had initially arrested three persons from Madurai on suspicion of them being involved in at least five court complex blast cases. Two more were arrested by the agency in Meloor in November last year. All accused are suspected to be part of Base Movement outfit. With the arrests, the NIA had claimed to have cracked five court blast cases.