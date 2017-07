ಸಚಿವ ಮಹಾದೇವಪ್ಪ ಪುತ್ರ ಸುನೀಲ್ ಬೋಸ್ ಗೆ ಸಾಂವಿಧಾನಿಕ ಹುದ್ದೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, July 7, 2017, 15:48 [IST]

Following in the footsteps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his lieutenant PWD and District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa has nominated his son Sunil Bose as the chairman of the T Narsipur Assembly Constituency Awareness Committee on Housing Schemes.