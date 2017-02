ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಬಂದರೆ ಮುಕ್ತಸ್ವಾಗತ : ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2017, 12:27 [IST]

English summary

Mysuru-Madikeri member of Parliament Pratap Simha has showered praise on SM Krishna, who has submitted resignation to Congress. Pratap, while speaking to Oneindia Kannada, told that SM Krishna one of the rare politician who has maintained his political standard.