ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಸ್ಥಳಗಳನ್ನು ನೋಡಲು ಒಂದೇ ಟಿಕೆಟ್

Mysore

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mysuru district administration and the tourism department are all set to introduce a single ticket for selected tourist places. Visitors can book the tickets online much before their visit to the city. The authorities have shortlisted five places Mysuru Palace, Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake, Chamundi Hill and Krishnaraja Sagar to introduce a single ticket.